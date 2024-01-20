Saturday's Southland slate includes the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland), at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Roger McFarlane: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison

SE Louisiana Rank SE Louisiana AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 316th 68.3 Points Scored 73.7 207th 197th 71.9 Points Allowed 73.7 244th 263rd 34.6 Rebounds 33 321st 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 234th 6.9 3pt Made 9.4 34th 126th 14.3 Assists 16.3 43rd 306th 13.3 Turnovers 11.9 193rd

