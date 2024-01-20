SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland slate includes the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland), at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Roger McFarlane: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Nick Caldwell: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Roscoe Eastmond: 7.2 PTS, 2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Alec Woodard: 8.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brody Rowbury: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch
- Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kalen Williams: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Tommie Lewis: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonzo Dodd: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zondrick Garrett: 6.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison
|SE Louisiana Rank
|SE Louisiana AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce AVG
|Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
|316th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|73.7
|207th
|197th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|244th
|263rd
|34.6
|Rebounds
|33
|321st
|119th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|302nd
|234th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.4
|34th
|126th
|14.3
|Assists
|16.3
|43rd
|306th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.9
|193rd
