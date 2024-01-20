Northwestern State vs. New Orleans January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (5-8) play a fellow Southland opponent, the New Orleans Privateers (4-9), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern State Games
- January 18 at SE Louisiana
- January 11 at home vs Houston Christian
- January 13 at home vs Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Alexis Calderon: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dee Dee Pryor: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Justice Ross: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jayla Kimbrough: 10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brianna Ellis: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.