The Northwestern State Demons (5-8) play a fellow Southland opponent, the New Orleans Privateers (4-9), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sharna Ayres: 10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Karmelah Dean: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jenny Ntambwe: 8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Carla Celaya: 4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Alexis Calderon: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dee Dee Pryor: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Justice Ross: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayla Kimbrough: 10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brianna Ellis: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

