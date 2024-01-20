The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) face the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) in a clash of Southland teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 16.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Braelon Bush: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Justin Wilson: 5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Jimel Lane: 4.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 20.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

20.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Short: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 201st 73.9 Points Scored 69.2 298th 301st 76.4 Points Allowed 82.4 352nd 213th 35.8 Rebounds 32.3 338th 197th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 79th 339th 5.3 3pt Made 7.3 205th 309th 11.6 Assists 11.3 324th 213th 12.1 Turnovers 12.5 255th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.