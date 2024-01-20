Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) facing the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nicholls State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Diante Smith: 14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Byron Ireland: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 136th 76.8 Points Scored 74.1 199th 88th 66.9 Points Allowed 77.0 313th 19th 41.6 Rebounds 36.4 185th 13th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 271st 328th 5.6 3pt Made 8.6 81st 72nd 15.5 Assists 10.3 342nd 238th 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.