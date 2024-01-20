New Orleans vs. Northwestern State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) play a fellow Southland team, the New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Jordan Johnson: 20.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jamond Vincent: 7.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Short: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D'Ante Bell: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 16.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Justin Wilson: 5.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jimel Lane: 4.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
New Orleans vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|New Orleans Rank
|New Orleans AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|201st
|73.9
|Points Scored
|69.2
|298th
|301st
|76.4
|Points Allowed
|82.4
|352nd
|213th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|32.3
|338th
|197th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|79th
|339th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|309th
|11.6
|Assists
|11.3
|324th
|213th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|255th
