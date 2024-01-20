The Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6) play the McNeese Cowgirls (4-11) in a matchup of Southland teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other McNeese Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 4.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Aliyah Collins: 11.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Chloe Storer: 4.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.