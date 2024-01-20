McNeese vs. Incarnate Word January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) play a fellow Southland squad, the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at McDermott Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other McNeese Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 19.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 4.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javohn Garcia: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
McNeese vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word Rank
|Incarnate Word AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|187th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|80.2
|60th
|314th
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|59.7
|5th
|199th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|100th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|101st
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|168th
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.1
|140th
|356th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|8.4
|4th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.