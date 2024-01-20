LSU vs. Texas A&M January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) face a fellow SEC team, the LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Baker: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Derek Fountain: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Mike Williams III: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 18.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jace Carter: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyrece Radford: 12.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
LSU vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison
|LSU Rank
|LSU AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|154th
|76.1
|Points Scored
|74.5
|189th
|103rd
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|83rd
|178th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|42.9
|9th
|175th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|16.4
|1st
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|275th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.2
|275th
|309th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|9.8
|34th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.