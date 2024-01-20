Louisiana vs. South Alabama January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) playing the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Julien: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 11.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.9 PTS, 7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Samuel Tabe: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|196th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|76.5
|145th
|285th
|75.7
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|187th
|270th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|33.3
|309th
|308th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|181st
|213th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|65th
|340th
|10.5
|Assists
|13.2
|209th
|34th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|136th
