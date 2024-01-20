Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA) playing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Daniel Batcho: 14.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sean Newman Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dravon Mangum: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • KyKy Tandy: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Quincy Clark: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mason Nicholson: 6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank
247th 72.4 Points Scored 76.8 136th
15th 62.4 Points Allowed 64.7 41st
81st 38.8 Rebounds 40.1 48th
108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.6 66th
313th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 146th
293rd 11.9 Assists 13.9 156th
286th 13 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

