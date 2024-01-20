Saturday's CUSA schedule includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-0 CUSA) playing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Isaiah Crawford: 14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Daniel Batcho: 14.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 10.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Tahlik Chavez: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sean Newman Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dravon Mangum: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Quincy Clark: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Mason Nicholson: 6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Louisiana Tech AVG Louisiana Tech Rank 247th 72.4 Points Scored 76.8 136th 15th 62.4 Points Allowed 64.7 41st 81st 38.8 Rebounds 40.1 48th 108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.6 66th 313th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 146th 293rd 11.9 Assists 13.9 156th 286th 13 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.