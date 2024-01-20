The Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) play the Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on HBCUGo.

Grambling vs. Southern Game Information

Grambling Players to Watch

Jalen Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kintavious Dozier: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tra'Michael Moton: 8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jonathan Aku: 4.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Delang Muon: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Grambling vs. Southern Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 340th 65.5 Points Scored 74.9 183rd 301st 76.4 Points Allowed 73.3 233rd 355th 30.6 Rebounds 33.9 289th 227th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th 358th 4.2 3pt Made 6.7 258th 355th 9.5 Assists 14.0 152nd 286th 13.0 Turnovers 13.4 309th

