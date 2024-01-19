On Friday, January 19, 2024, two of the league's top scorers -- Stephen Curry (eighth, 27.6 points per game) and Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) -- square off when the Golden State Warriors (17-18) host the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSSW.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in NBA).

The Mavericks are getting 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.

Dereck Lively is putting up 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 72.3% of his shots from the field.

Derrick Jones Jr. gets the Mavericks 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry puts up 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Klay Thompson puts up 16.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Dario Saric posts 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 12.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Mavericks 117.1 Points Avg. 119.1 116.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.0 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.1% Three Point % 36.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.