Mavericks vs. Warriors January 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, January 19, 2024, two of the league's top scorers -- Stephen Curry (eighth, 27.6 points per game) and Luka Doncic (second, 33.7) -- square off when the Golden State Warriors (17-18) host the Dallas Mavericks (21-15) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Doncic gets the Mavericks 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in NBA).
- The Mavericks are getting 22.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyrie Irving this year.
- Dereck Lively is putting up 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 72.3% of his shots from the field.
- Derrick Jones Jr. gets the Mavericks 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry puts up 27.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Klay Thompson puts up 16.9 points, 2.2 assists and 3.6 boards per game.
- Chris Paul posts 8.9 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
- Dario Saric posts 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jonathan Kuminga averages 12.8 points, 1.4 assists and 4.1 boards.
Mavericks vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Mavericks
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|119.1
|116.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.0
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
