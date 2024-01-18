Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland schedule includes the SE Louisiana Lions (5-7) playing the Northwestern State Demons (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
Northwestern State vs. SE Louisiana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 11.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 4.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
SE Louisiana Players to Watch
- Hailey Giaratano: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Bell: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cheyanne Daniels: 10.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalencia Pierre: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennedy Paul: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
