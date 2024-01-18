McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland slate includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) against the McNeese Cowgirls (4-10), at 8:00 PM ET.
McNeese vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 4.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Paige Allen: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Violeta Verano: 6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
