The Charlotte Hornets (8-24), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 23.3 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 boards per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.2 points, 2.4 assists and 9.9 boards per game.

Zion Williamson puts up 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 58.4% from the floor (10th in league).

CJ McCollum averages 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4 boards.

Herbert Jones puts up 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier is putting up 24.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 20 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is putting up 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 64.9% of his shots from the field.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Pelicans Hornets 115.9 Points Avg. 110 112 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 48.5% Field Goal % 46.7% 37.3% Three Point % 35.9%

