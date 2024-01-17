Wednesday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Information

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 14.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Baker: 12.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Allen Flanigan: 16.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 17 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.5 BLK

LSU vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank
141st 76.8 Points Scored 77.4 125th
124th 69 Points Allowed 67.8 104th
219th 35.8 Rebounds 35.5 232nd
191st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8 275th
210th 7.3 3pt Made 7.7 160th
296th 11.9 Assists 16.2 49th
315th 13.6 Turnovers 10.2 55th

