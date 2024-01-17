Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Joe Charles: 10.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Kobe Julien: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Themus Fulks: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh O'Garro: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian Turner: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Mason: 13.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Louisiana vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 299th 69.1 Points Scored 75.9 163rd 147th 69.9 Points Allowed 71.3 178th 229th 35.5 Rebounds 33.1 324th 55th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 353rd 4.6 3pt Made 8.8 70th 243rd 12.6 Assists 13 223rd 186th 11.8 Turnovers 11.5 152nd

