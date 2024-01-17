Louisiana vs. Texas State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Joe Charles: 10.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kobe Julien: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 6.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 13.8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Louisiana vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|Texas State Rank
|Texas State AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|299th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|75.9
|163rd
|147th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|178th
|229th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|33.1
|324th
|55th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|353rd
|4.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|70th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|13
|223rd
|186th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.5
|152nd
