The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) meet the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. The game airs on YouTube.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch

Jakobi Heady: 15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Zion Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Dhashon Dyson: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK Damani McEntire: 3.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 3 STL, 0.3 BLK

3.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 3 STL, 0.3 BLK Reggie Ward Jr.: 8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 243rd 72.5 Points Scored 76.2 158th 262nd 74.1 Points Allowed 75 274th 220th 35.8 Rebounds 33.5 308th 73rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 318th 5.8 3pt Made 7.1 228th 306th 11.8 Assists 14.2 139th 353rd 15 Turnovers 13.4 305th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.