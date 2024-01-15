Monday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) against the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Nicholls State vs. New Orleans Game Information

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Byron Ireland: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Nicholls State vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 252nd 72.2 Points Scored 74.4 198th 286th 75.7 Points Allowed 76.6 302nd 226th 35.7 Rebounds 37.2 149th 304th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th 81st 8.6 3pt Made 5.2 339th 349th 9.9 Assists 11.2 327th 185th 11.8 Turnovers 12.4 241st

