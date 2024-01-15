Monday's Southland schedule includes the Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) against the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nicholls State vs. New Orleans Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nicholls State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls State Players to Watch

  • Jamal West: 16.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Diante Smith: 13.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Robert Brown III: 10.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen White: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Byron Ireland: 12.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Players to Watch

  • Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nicholls State vs. New Orleans Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Rank Nicholls State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
252nd 72.2 Points Scored 74.4 198th
286th 75.7 Points Allowed 76.6 302nd
226th 35.7 Rebounds 37.2 149th
304th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th
81st 8.6 3pt Made 5.2 339th
349th 9.9 Assists 11.2 327th
185th 11.8 Turnovers 12.4 241st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.