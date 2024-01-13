Southern vs. Florida A&M January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) against the Southern Jaguars (2-9), at 2:00 PM ET.
Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Southern Players to Watch
- Aleighyah Fontenot: 9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chloe Fleming: 6.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tionna Lidge: 4.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kyanna Morgan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Soniyah Reed: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Delancy: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
