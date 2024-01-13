Saturday's Southland schedule includes the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Information

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

McNeese Players to Watch

Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

