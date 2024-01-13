Saturday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) against the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Destiny Terrell: 7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jorja Elliott: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Chloe Storer: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.