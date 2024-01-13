Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Northwestern State Players to Watch

Cliff Davis: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 299th 69.2 Points Scored 74.9 189th 351st 81.8 Points Allowed 78 323rd 333rd 32.6 Rebounds 36.5 193rd 81st 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 228th 7.1 3pt Made 8.4 97th 332nd 11 Assists 12.3 267th 210th 12.1 Turnovers 14.6 342nd

