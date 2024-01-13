Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at American Airlines Center, starting on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this season.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 4.0 made treys per game (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Dereck Lively puts up 9.0 points, 1.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dante Exum averages 9.5 points, 2.9 assists and 3.0 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Zion Williamson this year.

CJ McCollum gets the Pelicans 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while averaging 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Mavericks Pelicans 119.2 Points Avg. 115.6 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.2% Field Goal % 48.2% 36.8% Three Point % 36.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.