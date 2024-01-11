Thursday's AAC slate includes the Tulane Green Wave (8-3, 0-0 AAC) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2, 0-0 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 18.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Sion James: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Kolby King: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Johnell Davis: 16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Alijah Martin: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Gaffney: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 8.1 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank 7th 89.4 Points Scored 84.5 24th 350th 81.3 Points Allowed 70.3 162nd 344th 31.7 Rebounds 37.4 148th 363rd 4.5 Off. Rebounds 9 199th 224th 7.1 3pt Made 8.7 80th 111th 14.7 Assists 15.5 79th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 11.7 174th

