Nicholls vs. New Orleans January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland slate includes the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) against the New Orleans Privateers (3-8), at 7:30 PM ET.
Nicholls vs. New Orleans Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Nicholls Players to Watch
- Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
New Orleans Players to Watch
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
