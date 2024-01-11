The Dallas Mavericks (18-14) go head to head with the New York Knicks (17-13) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and MSG.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, MSG

Mavericks Players to Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 18 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dereck Lively puts up 8.9 points, 7.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Grant Williams puts up 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dante Exum puts up 9.2 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Julius Randle gets the Knicks 22.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Knicks are getting 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

RJ Barrett is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Immanuel Quickley gets the Knicks 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field.

Mavericks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Knicks 118.8 Points Avg. 115.2 117.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.9% Field Goal % 46.6% 36.7% Three Point % 37.8%

