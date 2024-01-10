Pelicans vs. Warriors January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (15-15) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC, NBCS-BA, and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC, NBCS-BA, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram delivers 23.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Pelicans.
- On a per-game basis, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Pelicans 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.
- CJ McCollum is averaging 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posts 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Klay Thompson posts 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.3% from downtown with 3.3 made treys per contest (eighth in league).
- Chris Paul puts up 8.3 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Dario Saric averages 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.3 points, 2.7 assists and 7.8 boards.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Pelicans
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|115.7
|115.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.4
|46.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
