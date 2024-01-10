Louisiana vs. Troy January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Louisiana vs. Troy Stat Comparison
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|35th
|83.3
|Points Scored
|78.4
|105th
|192nd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|193rd
|30th
|41.2
|Rebounds
|33
|321st
|14th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|141st
|46th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|9.4
|46th
|76th
|15.7
|Assists
|14
|151st
|318th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|145th
