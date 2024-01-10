Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-3) play a fellow CUSA team, the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-9), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Thomas Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Tech Players to Watch
- Salma Bates: 11.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Robyn Lee: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Silvia Nativi: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.2 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 15.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.