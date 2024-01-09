The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Stopher Gym

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -4.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 138.5 points.

The average over/under for SE Louisiana's outings this season is 140.1, 1.6 more points than this game's total.

SE Louisiana is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

SE Louisiana has come away with two wins in the four contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Lions are 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SE Louisiana has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 5 50% 74.1 142.4 77.0 148.9 143.8 SE Louisiana 6 54.5% 68.3 142.4 71.9 148.9 146

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Colonels had four wins in 18 games against the spread last season in Southland games.

The Lions' 68.3 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77.0 the Colonels give up to opponents.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 SE Louisiana 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.