The Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) look to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nicholls State Moneyline SE Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Nicholls State (-4.5) 138.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Betting Trends

SE Louisiana is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season, the Lions have an ATS record of 4-2.

Nicholls State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Colonels' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

