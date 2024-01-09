Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 9
The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 138.5.
Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Venue: Stopher Gym
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nicholls State
|-4.5
|138.5
Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats
- Nicholls State and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Nicholls State's matchups this year have an average total of 151.1, 12.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Colonels are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Nicholls State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Colonels have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.
- Nicholls State has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nicholls State
|5
|50%
|74.1
|142.4
|77
|148.9
|143.8
|SE Louisiana
|6
|54.5%
|68.3
|142.4
|71.9
|148.9
|146
Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends
- Nicholls State put together a 4-14-0 ATS record in conference play last year.
- The Colonels average just 2.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Lions allow (71.9).
- Nicholls State is 2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nicholls State
|6-4-0
|0-1
|4-6-0
|SE Louisiana
|5-6-0
|4-2
|4-7-0
Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nicholls State
|SE Louisiana
|11-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-11
|Away Record
|7-8
|3-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|82.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|1-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
