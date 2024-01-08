The college basketball slate on Monday is sure to please. The outings include the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles at Physical Education Complex.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Coppin State Eagles

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Physical Education Complex
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Coppin State

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.