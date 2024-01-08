Vernon Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickering High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
