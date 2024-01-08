The Dallas Stars (22-11-5, on a three-game losing streak) visit the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4) at Xcel Energy Center. The game on Monday, January 8 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX.

The Stars have a 5-3-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 38 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in four goals (15.4% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Monday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+120)

Wild (+120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Stars vs Wild Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 7-5-12 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 22-11-5.

Dallas has 26 points (11-5-4) in the 20 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

Dallas has taken three points from the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-1-1 record).

The Stars have scored three or more goals in 28 games (20-5-3, 43 points).

In the 12 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 8-3-1 to record 17 points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 13-8-1 (27 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 9-3-4 to register 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 3rd 3.58 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.18 19th 16th 30.6 Shots 30.2 20th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 12th 22.94% Power Play % 19.05% 20th 4th 85% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 28th

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

