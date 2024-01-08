Entering a matchup with the Minnesota Wild (17-17-4), the Dallas Stars (22-11-5) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8 at Xcel Energy Center.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed
Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body
Miro Heiskanen D Out Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body
Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed
Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body
Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body
Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed
Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed
Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body
Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body
Jared Spurgeon D Out Undisclosed

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Stars Season Insights

  • The Stars' 136 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Their +17 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Wild Season Insights

  • With 113 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.
  • Minnesota's total of 121 goals given up (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • They have the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Stars vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-145) Wild (+120) 6

