The Southern Jaguars (7-7, 1-0 SWAC) host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) after winning five home games in a row. The Jaguars are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The over/under is set at 143.5 in the matchup.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern -6.5 143.5

Southern Betting Records & Stats

Southern and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Southern has an average total of 148.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Prairie View A&M sports a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-7-0 mark of Southern.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern 7 63.6% 74.9 145.5 73.3 151.7 148.7 Prairie View A&M 6 50% 70.6 145.5 78.4 151.7 145.9

Additional Southern Insights & Trends

Southern compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Jaguars put up 74.9 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 78.4 the Panthers give up.

Southern is 1-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 78.4 points.

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern 4-7-0 0-0 4-7-0 Prairie View A&M 6-6-0 6-4 5-7-0

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Prairie View A&M 9-2 Home Record 9-3 5-12 Away Record 4-14 7-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 82.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

