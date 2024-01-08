The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will visit the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the McNeese vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline FanDuel McNeese (-19.5) 144.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Northwestern State has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Demons have been an underdog by 19 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

McNeese is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Cowboys' 10 games have hit the over.

