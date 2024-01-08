The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Northwestern State Stats Insights

The Demons are shooting 41.3% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 37% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.

Northwestern State is 2-8 when it shoots better than 37% from the field.

The Demons are the 338th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 101st.

The Demons' 69.2 points per game are 9.5 more points than the 59.7 the Cowboys give up.

Northwestern State has put together a 2-8 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Northwestern State Home & Away Comparison

Northwestern State averages 80.3 points per game at home, and 63.5 on the road.

The Demons are allowing fewer points at home (75.3 per game) than away (87.1).

Beyond the arc, Northwestern State drains more treys on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (6.8), and makes a higher percentage away (31.5%) than at home (28.1%).

Northwestern State Upcoming Schedule