Monday's game between the McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) and the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) at Prather Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-62, heavily favoring McNeese to come out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 83, Northwestern State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-20.1)

McNeese (-20.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Northwestern State has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to McNeese, who is 7-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Demons are 8-3-0 and the Cowboys are 5-5-0. Northwestern State is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 contests, while McNeese has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons have been outscored by 13.2 points per game (scoring 69.2 points per game to rank 298th in college basketball while allowing 82.4 per contest to rank 352nd in college basketball) and have a -185 scoring differential overall.

Northwestern State averages 32.3 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 40.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.3 boards per game.

Northwestern State knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Demons rank 338th in college basketball with 85.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 351st in college basketball defensively with 101.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Northwestern State has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (86th in college basketball).

