The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena as only 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Orleans -1.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points five times.

New Orleans has an average total of 150.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Privateers are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark from Texas A&M-Commerce.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Orleans 5 50% 73.9 147.6 76.4 150.1 149.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 3 27.3% 73.7 147.6 73.7 150.1 143.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional New Orleans Insights & Trends

New Orleans won 12 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The 73.9 points per game the Privateers put up are just 0.2 more points than the Lions give up (73.7).

New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Orleans 5-5-0 1-1 5-5-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 5-6-0 4-5 4-7-0

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits

New Orleans Texas A&M-Commerce 4-1 Home Record 5-2 1-7 Away Record 1-6 0-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 88.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 95.6 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 51.9 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.