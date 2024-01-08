The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44%).

New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.

The Lions are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Privateers sit at 213th.

The Privateers score only 0.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Lions allow (73.7).

New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

New Orleans averages 88.8 points per game in home games, compared to 65.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 23.5 points per contest.

The Privateers are ceding 65.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (83.8).

New Orleans is making 6.4 threes per game, which is 1.4 more than it is averaging on the road (5.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 30.2% at home and 31.0% on the road.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule