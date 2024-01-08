How to Watch New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Lakefront Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
New Orleans Stats Insights
- The Privateers make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- New Orleans is 4-3 when it shoots better than 44% from the field.
- The Lions are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Privateers sit at 213th.
- The Privateers score only 0.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Lions allow (73.7).
- New Orleans is 5-1 when scoring more than 73.7 points.
New Orleans Home & Away Comparison
- New Orleans averages 88.8 points per game in home games, compared to 65.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 23.5 points per contest.
- The Privateers are ceding 65.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.2 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (83.8).
- New Orleans is making 6.4 threes per game, which is 1.4 more than it is averaging on the road (5.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 30.2% at home and 31.0% on the road.
New Orleans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ SFA
|L 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|L 73-68
|Lakefront Arena
|1/8/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/13/2024
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
