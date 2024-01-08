Monday's contest that pits the New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at Lakefront Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-72 in favor of New Orleans. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Lakefront Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 73, Texas A&M-Commerce 72

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: New Orleans (-0.3)

New Orleans (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

New Orleans is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M-Commerce's 5-6-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Privateers' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Lions' games have gone over. Over the past 10 contests, New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Texas A&M-Commerce has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers' -34 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.9 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 76.4 per contest (301st in college basketball).

New Orleans comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of six boards. It is grabbing 35.8 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.8 per contest.

New Orleans hits 5.3 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball) at a 29.4% rate (327th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc.

The Privateers average 86.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (324th in college basketball), and allow 89.8 points per 100 possessions (161st in college basketball).

New Orleans has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (214th in college basketball play), 3.6 fewer than the 15.7 it forces on average (16th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.