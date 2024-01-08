The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -19.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese Betting Records & Stats

McNeese and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in four of 10 games this season.

The average total in McNeese's outings this year is 139.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

McNeese's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Northwestern State's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 4 40% 80.2 149.4 59.7 142.1 142.0 Northwestern State 9 81.8% 69.2 149.4 82.4 142.1 148.4

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

McNeese went 10-12-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The Cowboys put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (80.2) than the Demons allow (82.4).

When McNeese scores more than 82.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 Northwestern State 5-6-0 0-3 8-3-0

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits

McNeese Northwestern State 7-0 Home Record 2-2 4-2 Away Record 0-8 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 87.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

