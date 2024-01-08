The McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the McNeese vs. Northwestern State matchup.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline FanDuel McNeese (-19.5) 144.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

McNeese has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Cowboys' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Northwestern State has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this year.

In the Demons' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

