Monday's contest between the McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) and the Northwestern State Demons (2-12, 0-1 Southland) at Prather Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-62, heavily favoring McNeese to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 83, Northwestern State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: McNeese (-20.1)

McNeese (-20.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Northwestern State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to McNeese's 7-3-0 ATS record. A total of eight out of the Demons' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Cowboys' games have gone over. Northwestern State is 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall over its last 10 games, while McNeese has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Southland Predictions

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys are outscoring opponents by 20.5 points per game, with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.2 points per game (59th in college basketball) and give up 59.7 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

McNeese wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It collects 38.3 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.7.

McNeese connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 39.7% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 29.6% from deep.

McNeese has won the turnover battle by 5.7 per game, committing 8.4 (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (53rd in college basketball).

