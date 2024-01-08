Matt Duchene will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. There are prop bets for Duchene available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Matt Duchene vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 16:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Duchene has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 37 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 24 of 37 games this season, Duchene has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in 20 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Duchene has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duchene has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Duchene Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 37 Games 4 35 Points 4 11 Goals 2 24 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.