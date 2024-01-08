The Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) battle a fellow SWAC opponent, the Grambling Tigers (4-10, 1-0 SWAC), on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. It begins at 8:30 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grambling vs. Texas Southern matchup in this article.

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline FanDuel Grambling (-0.5) 132.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Grambling vs. Texas Southern Betting Trends

Grambling has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Grambling Tigers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Texas Southern is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, four out of the Texas Southern Tigers' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.