Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Dunham School at Madison Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 8

5:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Livonia High School at Glen Oaks High School